SD looks for road win vs W. Illinois

South Dakota (9-5, 0-0) vs. Western Illinois (3-7, 0-0) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Dakota (9-5, 0-0) vs. Western Illinois (3-7, 0-0)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its third straight win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Western Illinois’ last win at home against the Coyotes came on Feb. 27, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Coyotes are led by Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude. Hagedorn is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Umude is putting up 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Kobe Webster and Ben Pyle. Webster has averaged 16 points and 4.1 rebounds while Pyle has put up 14.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hagedorn has connected on 55.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Western Illinois is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has an assist on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) across its previous three outings while South Dakota has assists on 39 of 91 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.