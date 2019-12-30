SD, Ft. Wayne seek first conference win

South Dakota (9-6, 0-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (7-8, 0-0) Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 3…

South Dakota (9-6, 0-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (7-8, 0-0)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota meets Purdue Fort Wayne as both teams look for its first Summit League win of the season. South Dakota fell short in an 82-75 game at Western Illinois on Sunday. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 89-59 to Iowa State on Dec. 22.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Patrick, Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Mastodons points this season, though that figure has dropped to 69 percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Hagedorn has connected on 53.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-5 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. South Dakota is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Mastodons are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.7 percent or worse from the field, and 2-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Coyotes are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 4-6 when opponents exceed 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Summit League teams.

