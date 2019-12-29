SC St. plays Jacksonville

South Carolina State (4-7) vs. Jacksonville (7-7) Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State (4-7) vs. Jacksonville (7-7)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Jacksonville look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a big road loss in their last game. Jacksonville lost 68-39 to Clemson on Dec. 20, while South Carolina State came up short in a 73-61 game at College of Charleston on Dec. 12.

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville’s David Bell has averaged 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while Destin Barnes has put up 11.2 points. For the Bulldogs, Damani Applewhite has averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Rayshawn Neal has put up 8.1 points.TOUGH TO DEFEND DAVID: In 14 games this year, Jacksonville’s Bell has shot 66.3 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 70.

FLOOR SPACING: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 61 3-pointers and connected on 34.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 27 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.6 free throws per game and 23.6 per game over their last five games.

