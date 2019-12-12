SBU battles Gannon

Gannon vs. Saint Bonaventure (5-4) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure…

Gannon vs. Saint Bonaventure (5-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies will be taking on the Golden Knights of Division II Gannon. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 73-45 home win over Hofstra in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kyle Lofton has maintained an average of 12.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Bonnies, while Dominick Welch has accounted for 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has directly created 44 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure went 4-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bonnies put up 67.5 points per contest across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.