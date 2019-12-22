San Francisco visits Fresno State

San Francisco (10-3) vs. Fresno State (4-7) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco…

San Francisco (10-3) vs. Fresno State (4-7)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Fresno State both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories in their last game. Fresno State earned a 95-64 win over IUPUI on Friday, while San Francisco walked away with a 93-84 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Fresno State’s Nate Grimes has averaged 13.3 points and 10.2 rebounds while Orlando Robinson has put up 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Dons, Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Jimbo Lull has put up 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 41.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Dons are 1-3 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has 40 assists on 77 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three games while San Francisco has assists on 53 of 86 field goals (61.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.