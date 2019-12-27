San Diego battles Whittier

Whittier vs. San Diego (6-8) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros…

Whittier vs. San Diego (6-8)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will be taking on the Poets of Division III Whittier. San Diego lost 62-59 to Stanford in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Braun Hartfield has averaged 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Toreros, while Joey Calcaterra has accounted for 13.8 points per game.BRAUN BEYOND THE ARC: Through 14 games, San Diego’s Braun Hartfield has connected on 25 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 58.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 10-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Toreros put up 75.3 points per contest in those 15 contests.

