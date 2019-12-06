Sac State plays CS Fullerton

Sacramento State (5-1) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-6) Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal State…

Sacramento State (5-1) vs. Cal State Fullerton (3-6)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton plays Sacramento State in a non-conference matchup. Sacramento State easily beat California Merced by 36 at home on Tuesday, while Cal State Fullerton fell to Pacific on the road on Wednesday, 62-59.

SENIOR STUDS: Cal State Fullerton’s Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTEN: Awosika has connected on 15.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 59.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Cal State Fullerton is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

FLOOR SPACING: Cal State Fullerton’s Wayne Arnold has attempted 65 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 10 of 31 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 49 points per game to opponents, which is the third-best mark in the country. The Cal State Fullerton offense has put up just 61.2 points through nine games (ranked 237th among Division I teams).

