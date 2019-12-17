Sac State hosts Cal Poly

Cal Poly (2-8) vs. Sacramento State (6-2) The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly…

Cal Poly (2-8) vs. Sacramento State (6-2)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly and Sacramento State look to bounce back from losses. Cal Poly came up short in a 62-37 game at home to Fresno State in its last outing. Sacramento State lost 60-58 at Santa Clara in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Junior Ballard is averaging 12.4 points to lead the way for the Mustangs. Colby Rogers is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.7 points per game. The Hornets have been led by Joshua Patton, who is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cal Poly is 0-7 when it allows at least 74 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

TWO STREAKS: Cal Poly has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.4 points and allowing 80.2 points during those contests. Sacramento State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 37.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 51.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Hornets third among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 64.4 points through 10 games (ranked 250th, nationally).

