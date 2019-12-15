Ryan scores 23 to lift Chattanooga over Troy 84-80 in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Ryan tied his career high with a season-high 23 points as Chattanooga edged past Troy…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Ryan tied his career high with a season-high 23 points as Chattanooga edged past Troy 84-80 in overtime on Sunday.

David Jean-Baptiste had 15 points for Chattanooga (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ramon Vila added 12 points. Jonathan Scott had 11 points for the hosts.

Desmond Williams had 20 points for the Trojans (4-7). Darian Adams added 19 points and eight assists. Zay Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Vila gave Chattanooga the lead for good in overtime with consecutive baskets for a 79-75 lead. Two Scott free throws made it 84-77 with 10 seconds left before Desmond Williams made a 3-pointer with five seconds left.

Ryan tied the game at 73-all in regulation on a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left and that was the score entering overtime.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Trojans on the season. Chattanooga defeated Troy 74-68 on Nov. 12. Chattanooga faces UNC Asheville on the road on Saturday. Troy plays Coastal Carolina at home on Thursday.

