Ryan, Chattanooga visit Virginia Tech

Chattanooga (6-4) vs. Virginia Tech (6-3)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Matt Ryan and Chattanooga will face Landers Nolley II and Virginia Tech. The senior Ryan has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Nolley, a sophomore, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila and Rod Johnson have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Mocs points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 32.5 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 68.2 percent of its free throws. The Hokies are 1-3 when they shoot below 68.2 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech as a collective unit has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

