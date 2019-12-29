Rutgers battles Caldwell

Caldwell vs. Rutgers (9-3) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet…

Caldwell vs. Rutgers (9-3)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be taking on the Cougars of Division II Caldwell. Rutgers is coming off a 63-44 home win over Lafayette in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Geo Baker has averaged 12.3 points and 4.2 assists to lead the charge for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. is also a key contributor, with 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.GIFTED GEO: Baker has connected on 27.4 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rutgers went 7-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Scarlet Knights offense scored 69.8 points per matchup across those 10 games.

