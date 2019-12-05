Russell, Rhode Island host Providence

Providence (5-4) vs. Rhode Island (5-3) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Providence (5-4) vs. Rhode Island (5-3)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Alpha Diallo and Providence will go up against Fatts Russell and Rhode Island. The senior Diallo is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Russell, a junior, has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Rhode Island’s Russell has averaged 21.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. For the Friars, Diallo has averaged 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while David Duke has put up 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Russell has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Rhode Island has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 68.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has an assist on 30 of 88 field goals (34.1 percent) over its previous three games while Providence has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island is ranked first in the A10 with an average of 73.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Rams have pushed that total to 75.9 possessions per game over their last three games.

