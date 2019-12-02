Robinson, UNO visit LSU

New Orleans (3-4) vs. LSU (5-2) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

New Orleans (3-4) vs. LSU (5-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Bryson Robinson and New Orleans will take on Skylar Mays and LSU. Robinson is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Mays has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Mays has averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Tigers. Complementing Mays is Emmitt Williams, who is producing 15 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Privateers have been led by Robinson, who is averaging 14.1 points.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 29.3 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: New Orleans has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61.8 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. LSU has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Privateers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has 45 assists on 95 field goals (47.4 percent) across its previous three outings while New Orleans has assists on 63 of 107 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Orleans offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the nation. The LSU defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.