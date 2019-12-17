Robbins scores 25 to carry Drake past Mount Marty 92-74

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Liam Robbins had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Drake extended its home win streak to seven games, beating Mount Marty 92-74 on Tuesday night.

Roman Penn had 16 points and seven rebounds for Drake (9-3). Antonio Pilipovic added 11 points and Anthony Murphy contributed 10 points.

Colby Johnson had 19 points and six rebounds for the Lancers. Jordan Johnson added 19 points and seven rebounds. Chris King had 17 points.

Drake plays Air Force on the road on Saturday.

