Riller, Charleston visit Richmond

College of Charleston (5-4) vs. Richmond (8-1) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

College of Charleston (5-4) vs. Richmond (8-1)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Grant Riller and College of Charleston will take on Jacob Gilyard and Richmond. The senior Riller has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Gilyard, a junior, is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Nick Sherod and Grant Golden have collectively scored 53 percent of all Spiders points this season, although their production has fallen to 41 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Gilyard has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. Gilyard has 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Richmond has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 68.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Richmond has 62 assists on 81 field goals (76.5 percent) across its past three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.