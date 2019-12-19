Rider pays visit to Temple

Rider (7-2) vs. Temple (7-3) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple squares off against Rider in…

Rider (7-2) vs. Temple (7-3)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple squares off against Rider in a non-conference matchup. Rider won 74-64 at home against Marist on Monday, while Temple fell to Miami in Brooklyn on Tuesday, 78-77.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have combined to account for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 87 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.NIFTY NATE: Nate Pierre-Louis has connected on 14.8 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 62.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncs. Temple has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Rider has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 28.4 free throws per game, including 31.2 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.