Ranked teams meet as No. 18 Nova hosts No. 1 Kansas

No. 1 Kansas (9-1) vs. No. 18 Villanova (8-2) Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

No. 1 Kansas (9-1) vs. No. 18 Villanova (8-2)

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 1 Kansas visits No. 18 Villanova in a non-conference showdown. Kansas has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Villanova has lost both of its games against ranked teams.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Devon Dotson is averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Wildcats have been led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dotson has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has scored 84.5 points per game and allowed 62.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jayhawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Villanova has 38 assists on 84 field goals (45.2 percent) across its past three contests while Kansas has assists on 57 of 97 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Kansas defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38 percent, the 27th-best mark in the country. Villanova has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent from the field through 10 games (ranked 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.