Randolph, FAMU visit Seattle

Florida A&M (0-9) vs. Seattle (6-6) Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on…

Florida A&M (0-9) vs. Seattle (6-6)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as MJ Randolph and Florida A&M will battle Terrell Brown and Seattle. The sophomore Randolph is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Brown, a senior, has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors. Randolph, Evins Desir, Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Rattlers points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has directly created 48 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. Brown has 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 55 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. Seattle has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 65.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rattlers. Seattle has 32 assists on 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida A&M has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on just 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 21st-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.8 percent of all Florida A&M possessions have resulted in a turnover.

