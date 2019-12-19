Radebaugh, N. Colorado visit SD

Northern Colorado (6-4) vs. South Dakota (9-3) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Northern Colorado (6-4) vs. South Dakota (9-3)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jonah Radebaugh and Northern Colorado will battle Stanley Umude and South Dakota. The senior Radebaugh is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games. Umude, a junior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Umude, Tyler Hagedorn, Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson have combined to account for 72 percent of South Dakota’s scoring this season. For Northern Colorado, Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Bears points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has had his hand in 41 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Coyotes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. South Dakota has 57 assists on 98 field goals (58.2 percent) across its past three games while Northern Colorado has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams. The Bears have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

