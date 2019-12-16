Princeton hosts Iona

Iona (2-3) vs. Princeton (2-7) Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Princeton in…

Iona (2-3) vs. Princeton (2-7)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Princeton in a non-conference matchup. Iona came up short in an 80-62 game to UConn on Dec. 12. Princeton is coming off an 80-65 win on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has relied heavily on its seniors. Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Isaiah Washington, Asante Gist and Isaiah Ross have combined to account for 83 percent of all Gaels scoring this season.ACCURATE ARIRIGUZOH: Across nine appearances this year, Princeton’s Richmond Aririguzoh has shot 61.1 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Princeton is 0-7 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 77.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gaels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Princeton has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three outings while Iona has assists on 40 of 66 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Iona has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.