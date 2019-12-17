Presbyterian plays Jacksonville

Jacksonville (6-6) vs. Presbyterian (2-8) Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

Jacksonville (6-6) vs. Presbyterian (2-8)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Jacksonville in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville won 93-79 at home against Middle Georgia State on Saturday. Presbyterian lost 64-63 on the road against St. Francis (NY) last week.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 64.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 69.

FLOOR SPACING: Jacksonville’s Bryce Workman has attempted seven 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Dolphins have averaged 20.5 free throws per game and 26.3 per game over their last three games.

