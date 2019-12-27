Presbyterian faces Kentucky Christian

Kentucky Christian vs. Presbyterian (2-10) Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Kentucky Christian vs. Presbyterian (2-10)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be taking on the Knights of NAIA member Kentucky Christian. Presbyterian lost 86-44 to Michigan in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 20.6 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 59.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 7-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Blue Hose scored 74.7 points per contest across those 15 contests.

