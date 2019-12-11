Portland St. battles Portland Bible

Portland Bible vs. Portland State (4-5) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State…

Portland Bible vs. Portland State (4-5)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings are set to battle the Wildcats of Portland Bible. Portland State is coming off a 73-67 home win against Cal State Northridge in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Holland Woods has averaged 18.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Vikings, while Matt Hauser has recorded 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

KEY FACILITATOR: Woods has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: Portland State scored 123 points and won by 83 over Portland Bible when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 2-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Vikings put up 68.3 points per matchup in those eight games.

