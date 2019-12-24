Portland meets Ball State in Diamond Head Classic

Portland (8-6) vs. Ball State (6-6) Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 1:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland (8-6) vs. Ball State (6-6)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 1:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Ball State are set to collide in the Diamond Head Classic. Ball State lost 71-70 to UTEP in its most recent game, while Portland came up short in an 85-69 game against Boise State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.2 points. For the Pilots, Isaiah White has averaged 13.7 points while JoJo Walker has put up 10.7 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Teague has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pilots have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Portland has assists on 31 of 61 field goals (50.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among MAC teams.

