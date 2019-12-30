Pipes scores 20 to lead Green Bay past N. Kentucky 73-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — PJ Pipes had a career-high 20 points as Green Bay defeated Northern Kentucky 73-59 on…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — PJ Pipes had a career-high 20 points as Green Bay defeated Northern Kentucky 73-59 on Monday night.

Pipes hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Manny Patterson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Green Bay (6-9, 1-1 Horizon League). JayQuan McCloud added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Kameron Hankerson had six rebounds. Amari Davis, who led the Phoenix in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, had eight points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Jalen Tate had 11 points for the Norse (9-5, 1-1). Trevon Faulkner added 10 points. Tyler Sharpe, who was second on the Norse in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, was held to only six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

NKU had won 47 of its last 53 games at home before hosting Green Bay.

Green Bay faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Friday. Northern Kentucky plays Detroit Mercy on the road on Friday.

