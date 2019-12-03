Penn faces tough test vs No. 23 Nova

Penn (5-3) vs. No. 23 Villanova (5-2) Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Villanova…

Penn (5-3) vs. No. 23 Villanova (5-2)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Penn. Penn has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Villanova is coming off an 83-72 win at home over La Salle in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have combined to score 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Quakers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. Brodeur has accounted for 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STEALING VICTORIES: Villanova is 5-0 when it records four or more steals and 0-2 when it falls shy of that mark. Penn is 5-0 when it tallies at least seven steals and and 0-3 this year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 30th among Division 1 teams. The Penn defense has allowed 77.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st).

