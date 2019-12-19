Penn battles Widener

Widener vs. Penn (5-4) Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Penn Quakers will be taking on the…

Widener vs. Penn (5-4)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn Quakers will be taking on the Pride of Division III Widener. Penn lost 80-69 at Villanova in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have collectively scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 58 percent of all Quakers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: AJ Brodeur has had his hand in 45 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. AJ Brodeur has 16 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn went 11-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Quakers scored 74.3 points per matchup across those 15 games.

