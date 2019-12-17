Oregon State puts streak on line vs UTSA

Oregon State (8-1) vs. UTSA (4-6) Toyota Center, Houston; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its…

Oregon State (8-1) vs. UTSA (4-6)

Toyota Center, Houston; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its seventh straight win of the season as it takes on UTSA. Oregon State is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak. UTSA is coming off a 98-55 win over Texas-Permian Basin on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 21.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tinkle has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 37 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UTSA is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Beavers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has an assist on 46 of 92 field goals (50 percent) across its past three contests while Oregon State has assists on 57 of 87 field goals (65.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all CUSA teams. The Roadrunners have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

