Oral Roberts, BYU put streaks on line

Oral Roberts (7-5) vs. Brigham Young (10-4)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and Brigham Young meet as both teams are riding four-game winning streaks. Both teams are looking to extend their four-game winning streaks.

SENIOR SCORING: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAKE: Toolson has connected on 43.2 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 60 or fewer points, and 2-5 when opposing teams exceed 60 points. Brigham Young is 8-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 2-4 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Cougars.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oral Roberts’s Deondre Burns has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 23.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent, ranking the Golden Eagles 19th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Brigham Young stands at just 19.8 percent (ranked 338th).

