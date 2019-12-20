Oklahoma St. hosts Minnesota

Minnesota (5-5) vs. Oklahoma State (8-2) Bank of Oklahoma Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and…

Minnesota (5-5) vs. Oklahoma State (8-2)

Bank of Oklahoma Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Oklahoma State both look to put winning streaks together . Minnesota is coming off a big 84-71 win in its last outing over then-No. 3 Ohio State. Oklahoma State is coming off a 61-55 win at Houston in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively scored 46 percent of Oklahoma State’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Minnesota, Daniel Oturu, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 64 percent of all Golden Gophers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 69.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Oklahoma State’s Dziagwa has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 40.3 percent of them, and is 13 for 34 over the last five games.

STINGY STATE: Oklahoma State has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

