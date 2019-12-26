Oakland looks to extend streak vs Detroit

Detroit (2-10, 0-0) vs. Oakland (5-8, 0-0) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks…

Detroit (2-10, 0-0) vs. Oakland (5-8, 0-0)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. In its last five wins against the Titans, Oakland has won by an average of 10 points. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2017, a 93-88 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals while Justin Miller has put up 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTOINE: Davis has connected on 29.2 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 91.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Grizzlies are 0-5 when they allow at least 68 points and 5-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Titans are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 72.

COLD SPELL: Detroit has lost its last six road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 90 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams.

