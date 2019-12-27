NW State takes on Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Northwestern State (3-7) Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State…

Champion Christian College vs. Northwestern State (3-7)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Northwestern State is coming off a 67-61 home win against Lamar in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Chudier Bile has averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for Northwestern State. Brian White has complemented Bile with 9.1 points per game.DOMINANT DISMUKE: Cameron Dismuke has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Northwestern State scored 86 points and won by 21 over Champion Christian College when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 2-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Demons offense put up 58.5 points per matchup in those 10 games.

