Nuhu carries Portland St. past Loyola Marymount 76-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sal Nuhu had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lift Portland State to a 76-66 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Kyle Greeley and Alonzo Walker had 10 points apiece for the Vikings (6-6), who shot 69% in the first half to race to a 51-29 lead. Nine different players had field goals as PSU went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 18 of 26 overall.

Portland State cooled off to 32% in the second half, going 1 of 11 from distance, but the lead never dipped into single digits.

Eli Scott had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (5-7), who finished 1 of 10 behind the arc and shot 39%.

