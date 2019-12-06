Nowell, Little Rock visit N. Texas

Arkansas-Little Rock (5-4) vs. North Texas (3-6) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Arkansas-Little Rock (5-4) vs. North Texas (3-6)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Markquis Nowell and Arkansas-Little Rock will face Umoja Gibson and North Texas. The sophomore Nowell has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Gibson, a junior, is averaging 19.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Gibson, Deng Geu, Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nowell has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. Nowell has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Trojans are 0-4 when opponents score more than 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mean Green. North Texas has an assist on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) across its past three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 30 of 60 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Mean Green have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.

