Nowell, Little Rock host Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (6-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (5-5)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Wesley Harris and Tennessee State will face Markquis Nowell and Arkansas-Little Rock. The senior Harris is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Nowell, a sophomore, has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Harris, Carlos Marshall Jr., Jy’lan Washington, Michael Littlejohn and Mark Freeman have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 68 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Nowell has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and eight assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee State has lost its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent. The Trojans have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.

