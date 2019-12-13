Norfolk State visits Loyola-Chicago

Norfolk State (3-8) vs. Loyola of Chicago (6-4) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Norfolk State (3-8) vs. Loyola of Chicago (6-4)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago squares off against Norfolk State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last Saturday. Loyola of Chicago won at home over Quincy 90-59, while Norfolk State came up short in a 64-53 game at Hampton.

SAVVY SENIORS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Whitley has accounted for 46 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Norfolk State is 0-8 when it allows at least 64 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Norfolk State’s Devante Carter has attempted 10 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 2 for 6 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32 percent. The Spartans have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

