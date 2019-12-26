No. 4 Duke puts streak on line vs Brown

Brown (5-5) vs. No. 4 Duke (10-1) Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Brown (5-5) vs. No. 4 Duke (10-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Brown. Brown fell 82-71 at St. John’s on Dec. 12. Duke remains No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Wofford last week.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Brown has leaned on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Bears, seniors Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Duke’s scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Anderson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Brown is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brown is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Bears are 0-5 when opponents score more than 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 83.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.