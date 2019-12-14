No. 3 Ohio State puts streak on line vs Minnesota

No. 3 Ohio State (9-0, 1-0) vs. Minnesota (4-5, 0-1) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 3 Ohio State (9-0, 1-0) vs. Minnesota (4-5, 0-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Ohio State looks for its 10th straight win of the season as it faces Minnesota. Ohio State is looking to extend its current nine-game winning streak. Minnesota lost 72-52 at Iowa on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marcus Carr has directly created 44 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Carr has 11 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Minnesota is 0-5 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Gophers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Minnesota has an assist on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio State has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 54.7 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.