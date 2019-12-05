No. 23 Nova meets St. Joe’s

No. 23 Villanova (6-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-7) Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 23 Villanova (6-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-7)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Villanova visits Saint Joseph’s in a non-conference matchup. Villanova beat Penn by 11 on Wednesday, while Saint Joseph’s fell to Lafayette on Tuesday, 94-71.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Ryan Daly is averaging 20.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Hawks. Complementing Daly is Lorenzo Edwards, who is putting up 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Saint Joseph’s is 0-7 when its offense scores 71 points or fewer. Villanova is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 72 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: Villanova is a perfect 6-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Wildcats are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th among Division I teams. The Saint Joseph’s defense has allowed 80.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 249th overall).

