No. 21 Tennessee goes up against JSU

Jacksonville State (4-7) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (7-3)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Tennessee hosts Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Wednesday. Jacksonville State won 92-80 at home against Delaware State, while Tennessee fell to Cincinnati on the road, 78-66.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: De’Torrion Ware has connected on 29.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville State has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.2 points, while allowing 76.4 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 57.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all SEC teams.

