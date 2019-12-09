No. 18 Butler looks to knock off No. 11 Baylor

No. 18 Butler (9-0) vs. No. 11 Baylor (7-1) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 18 Butler (9-0) vs. No. 11 Baylor (7-1)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor looks to give No. 18 Butler its 12th straight loss against ranked opponents. Butler’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 1 Villanova Wildcats 101-93 on Dec. 30, 2017. Baylor is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 70 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Baldwin has accounted for 45 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.5 points while giving up 57.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Baylor has an assist on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) across its past three contests while Butler has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Butler has held opposing teams to 56.2 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

