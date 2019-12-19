No. 14 Michigan faces Presbyterian

Presbyterian (2-9) vs. No. 14 Michigan (8-3) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14…

Presbyterian (2-9) vs. No. 14 Michigan (8-3)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan hosts Presbyterian in a non-conference matchup. Presbyterian came up short in an 81-58 game to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Michigan has dropped to No. 14 in the latest AP rankings following losses to Illinois and Oregon last week.

FAB FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Zavier Simpson has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. Simpson has 21 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Wolverines are 2-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

BALL SECURITY: Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 12.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.