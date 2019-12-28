NMSU takes on Northern New Mexico

Northern New Mexico vs. New Mexico State (8-6) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern New Mexico vs. New Mexico State (8-6)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies are set to battle the Eagles of Northern New Mexico. New Mexico State is coming off a 58-52 win in Jackson over Mississippi State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Trevelin Queen has averaged 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds this year for New Mexico State. Jabari Rice is also a key contributor, with 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

KEY FACILITATOR: Queen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all New Mexico State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State went 10-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Aggies offense put up 77.5 points per contest across those 14 contests.

