NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. In its last six wins against the Panthers, Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points. Milwaukee’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 68-58 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Kentucky’s Tyler Sharpe, Karl Harris and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Norse points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Roy has connected on 38.1 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Milwaukee is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Milwaukee has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Northern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.

