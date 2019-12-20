NJIT goes up against Kean

Kean vs. NJIT (2-9) Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders…

Kean vs. NJIT (2-9)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders are set to battle the Cougars of Division III Kean. NJIT lost 73-71 at St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Zach Cooks has averaged 23.4 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for NJIT. Souleymane Diakite has paired with Cooks with 6.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.CLUTCH COOKS: Through 11 games, NJIT’s Zach Cooks has connected on 32.5 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST MEETING: NJIT earned the 73-40 victory over Kean when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 12-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders scored 73.8 points per contest in those 16 contests.

