Nicholls St. squares off against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg vs. Nicholls State (4-4)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. Nicholls State is coming off a 102-56 home win over Blue Mountain College in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dexter McClanahan has averaged 17 points this year for Nicholls State. Warith Alatishe is also a primary contributor, with 8.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.DEEP-THREAT DEXTER: Through eight games, Nicholls State’s Dexter McClanahan has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 73.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Nicholls State scored 88 and came away with a 25-point win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Colonels offense put up 69.1 points per contest across those 10 games.

