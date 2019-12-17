New Hampshire takes on Marist

New Hampshire (5-5) vs. Marist (1-6) McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and…

New Hampshire (5-5) vs. Marist (1-6)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and Marist look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Marist lost 74-64 to Rider on Monday, while New Hampshire fell 75-67 at Quinnipiac on Dec. 12.

LEADING THE WAY: Marist’s Michael Cubbage has averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 8.7 points. For the Wildcats, Nick Guadarrama has averaged 14.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while Jayden Martinez has put up 13.1 points and 7.9 rebounds.GIFTED GUADARRAMA: Guadarrama has connected on 44.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 61.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Hampshire is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELLS: New Hampshire has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 74.3 points during those contests. Marist has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

