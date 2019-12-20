New Hampshire squares up against UConn

New Hampshire (6-5) vs. UConn (7-3) XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and UConn…

New Hampshire (6-5) vs. UConn (7-3)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire and UConn both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories on Wednesday. UConn earned a 66-56 win at home against St. Peter’s, while New Hampshire won 64-56 at Marist.

STEPPING UP: UConn’s Christian Vital has averaged 13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Nick Guadarrama has averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while Sean Sutherlin has put up 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alterique Gilbert has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for seven field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UConn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 54.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. UConn has 46 assists on 74 field goals (62.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while New Hampshire has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated first among America East teams with an average of 76.1 points per game.

