New Hampshire plays Quinnipiac

New Hampshire (5-4) vs. Quinnipiac (2-4)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts New Hampshire in a non-conference matchup. New Hampshire easily beat Maine Maritime by 54 at home on Wednesday. Quinnipiac lost 78-77 at Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly has averaged 14.3 points and 4.8 assists while Kevin Marfo has put up 9.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Nick Guadarrama has averaged 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while Jayden Martinez has put up 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kelly has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Quinnipiac has an assist on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its previous three contests while New Hampshire has assists on 47 of 93 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MAAC teams.

