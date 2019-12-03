New Hampshire faces Maine Maritime

Maine Maritime vs. New Hampshire (4-4) Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire…

Maine Maritime vs. New Hampshire (4-4)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire Wildcats are set to battle the Mariners of Division III Maine Maritime. New Hampshire lost 70-69 at Florida International in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nick Guadarrama has averaged 15 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Sean Sutherlin has accounted for 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DEPATSY: Nicholas DePatsy has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire went 0-11 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Wildcats offense put up 60.4 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.